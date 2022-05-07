Portman Ltd Has $157,000 Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Portman Ltd lessened its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Sumo Logic comprises 0.2% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portman Ltd’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,808. The firm has a market cap of $972.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

