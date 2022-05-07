Portland Ltd Sells 9,090 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Portland Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 5.8% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portland Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,669. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

