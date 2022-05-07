Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Portage Biotech will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portage Biotech by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

