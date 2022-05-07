Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $7,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

