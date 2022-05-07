Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 3,592,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,203. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.