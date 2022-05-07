PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Up 1.2%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05. 101,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,576,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.