PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.72 and last traded at $92.91. Approximately 691,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 365,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

