Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

