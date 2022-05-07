Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

