Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,485,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,578,000 after purchasing an additional 404,520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Perrigo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,356,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 521,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

