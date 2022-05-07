Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

Get Peoples alerts:

About Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.