PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

