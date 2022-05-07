PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

