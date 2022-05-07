Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.