Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 503,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,441. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

