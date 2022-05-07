PancakeSwap Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $7.44 or 0.00020680 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $119.27 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 743,950,444 coins and its circulating supply is 295,546,249 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

