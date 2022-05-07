Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,953. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

