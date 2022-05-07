P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 71,744 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,744 shares during the period. Marchex makes up 1.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Marchex worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

