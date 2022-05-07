P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.96. 2,375,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

