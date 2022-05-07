P.A.W. Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after acquiring an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,418,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,554. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.99.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

