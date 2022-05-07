P.A.W. Capital Corp Buys Shares of 150,000 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. ON24 makes up about 2.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 360,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 232,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. William Blair cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last three months.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

