P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. SMART Global makes up approximately 6.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.21% of SMART Global worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SGH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 585,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

