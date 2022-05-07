Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $39.00. 967,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

