Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,629. The firm has a market cap of $704.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

