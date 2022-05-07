Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,751. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.