Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,566,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after buying an additional 1,050,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $56.97. 2,403,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

