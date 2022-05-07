Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 231,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of WU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. 3,430,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

