Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.31. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

