Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

