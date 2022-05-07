Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 1,156,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

