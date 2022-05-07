Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

OGN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,408. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

