Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORC. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $533.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 364,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.