OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 202,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,061. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $460.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.