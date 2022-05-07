Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 71.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

