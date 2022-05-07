ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ON24 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $567.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON24 (ONTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.