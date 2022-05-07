Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.01

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.01 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 13893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Flex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

