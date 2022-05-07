Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $270,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,316. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day moving average of $318.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.