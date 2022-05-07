Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.