Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.