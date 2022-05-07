NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 844,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.14. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.