NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.53 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $6.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.40 on Friday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.