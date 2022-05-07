NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.56 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

