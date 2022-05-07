Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Haywood Securities reissued a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

NSR opened at C$10.24 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.32 million and a PE ratio of -262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.23.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

