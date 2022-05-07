nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 394,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,660. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.37.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.