NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 582,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

