Nexus Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and $508,921.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,335,043 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

