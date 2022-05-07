Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,150. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.