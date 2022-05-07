Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “
OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,233. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 578.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
