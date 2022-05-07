Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

OTCMKTS NLST traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,233. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 578.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.