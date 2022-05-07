Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. Nephros has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nephros worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

