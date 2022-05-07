Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NKTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,504,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,196. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

