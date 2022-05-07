Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $971.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.